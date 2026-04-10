Hunter Biden challenges Donald Trump's sons to a cage fight: "I'd do it – 100% in!"

In a recent video shared on social media, Hunter Biden (r) said he is interested in taking on Donald Trump's two eldest sons (l) in a cage match. © Collage: David Dee Delgado & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, Hunter announced that Andrew Callaghan, head of the left-wing outlet Channel 5, asked if he would like to make some appearances at stops along the company's upcoming "Carnival" US tour.

"I think he's trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr.," Hunter said in the clip. "I told him I'd do it – 100% in, if he can pull it off."

This comes after the Biden family has been targeted by President Trump and his sons for years.

President Trump has made a habit of mocking the younger Biden for his past drug use and drawing attention to the fact that Hunter made over $11 million while his father was vice president.

Hunter also previously faced federal gun and tax evasion charges, but was controversially pardoned by his father in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Trump brothers shamelessly made hundreds of millions in their father's first term, and have continued to profit immensly in his second.