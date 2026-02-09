Trump refuses to apologize for racist post about Obamas as Harris slams "cover up"

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris slammed what she called a "cover up" at the White House on Friday, after President Donald Trump shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama and later deleted it.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) has condemned what she called a White House "cover up" after President Donald Trump shared and then deleted a racist video depicting the Obamas. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump shared a social media post with a video depicting the Obamas as monkeys, a racist trope that caused widespread outrage.

The White House initially rejected "fake outrage" over the video shared on Trump's Truth Social account late Thursday night, only to then blame the post on an error by a staff member.

Harris rejected that explanation.

"No one believes this cover up from the White House, especially since they originally defended the post. We are all clear-eyed about who Donald Trump is and what he believes," said Harris, who lost to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The video, uploaded late Thursday amid a flurry of other posts, repeated false allegations that ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems helped steal the 2020 presidential election from Trump.

Near the end of the one-minute-long clip promoting conspiracies about Trump's loss to Joe Biden, the Obamas were shown with their faces on the bodies of monkeys for about one second.