Kamala Harris sparks comeback rumors with relaunch of HQ account
Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently relaunched her long-inactive "Kamala HQ" page, sparking rumors that she may be laying the groundwork for her return to politics.
Late Wednesday evening, the Kamala HQ X account – which has not posted since her loss to Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – shared a short video clip showing someone attempting to log into the account.
After the password is entered incorrectly several times, the password "headquarters" is typed in, and proves to be successful.
The screen then goes black, and the word "tomorrow" is cryptically displayed as the video ends.
The post sent social media users into a frenzy, as many speculated that she was preparing to announce another run for president in 2028.
But in a video shared on Thursday, Harris clarified the new project will turn Kamala HQ into "Headquarters," where users can "get basically the latest of what's going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great, courageous leaders."
Harris went on to say she is "very excited" about the project.
X users and Trump account reacts to Kamala Harris' announcement
After former President Joe Biden dropped his bid for re-election, Harris, who was his vice president, took his place, spending a massive $1.5 billion on a campaign that only lasted 107 days.
She ultimately lost to Trump, pulling in 226 electoral votes against his 312.
Harris has since been vague about plans for her political future, but earlier this year, she released a memoir detailing her brief campaign.
She has also dropped hints that she may be considering another run. In an interview back in October, when asked if she was up for another bid, she responded, "Possibly."
Harris' announcement on Wednesday was met with mixed reactions.
While fans lauded the idea of her returning to politics and attempting to gain attention with younger voters, many critics described it as "cringy," "confusing," and "pointless."
One user argued it was an indication that Harris and the Democratic Party "learned nothing" from their loss to Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump's campaign X account, known as the "Trump War Room," shared the Kamala HQ video, along with the caption, "Oh, you guys want some more pain?"
Cover photo: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP