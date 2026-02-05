Kamala Harris sparks comeback rumors with relaunch of HQ account

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently relaunched her long-inactive "Kamala HQ" page, sparking rumors that she may be laying the groundwork for her return to politics.

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris shared a cryptic social media post that led many users to believe she was preparing to announce another run for president. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Late Wednesday evening, the Kamala HQ X account – which has not posted since her loss to Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – shared a short video clip showing someone attempting to log into the account.

After the password is entered incorrectly several times, the password "headquarters" is typed in, and proves to be successful.

The screen then goes black, and the word "tomorrow" is cryptically displayed as the video ends.

The post sent social media users into a frenzy, as many speculated that she was preparing to announce another run for president in 2028.

But in a video shared on Thursday, Harris clarified the new project will turn Kamala HQ into "Headquarters," where users can "get basically the latest of what's going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great, courageous leaders."

Harris went on to say she is "very excited" about the project.