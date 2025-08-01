Ghislaine Maxwell quietly moved to minimum security prison

Washington DC - Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday.

Ghislaine Maxwell (l.) has been moved to a minimum security prison as she pushes for immunity in exchange for testifying about Jeffrey Epstein. © Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

No reason was given for the move, but it comes a week after a top Justice Department official met with Maxwell to ask her questions about Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

"We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas," a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, interviewed Maxwell for two days at a Florida courthouse last week in a highly unusual meeting between a convicted felon and a high-ranking Justice official.

Blanche has declined so far to say what was discussed, but Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said she answered every question she was asked.

Maxwell has offered to testify before Congress about Epstein if given immunity and has also reportedly been seeking a pardon from Trump, a one-time close friend of Epstein.

The former British socialite is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the Texas prison where Maxwell is now incarcerated houses 635 female inmates and is a minimum security facility.

Trump is facing mounting demands from Democrats and many of his supporters to be more transparent about the case of the wealthy and well-connected Epstein.