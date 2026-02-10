New York City social services commissioner resigns as Zohran Mamdani set to name replacement

New York, New York - The commissioner of New York City's Department of Social Services has submitted her resignation to the Zohran Mamdani administration.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (c.) looks on as Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park (l.) answers questions on the effects of the winter storm on the the city's unhoused residents on January 27, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

DSS Commissioner Molly Wasow Park, who was appointed by Mamdani's predecessor Eric Adams, said she was stepping down as it remained unclear whether the new mayor would keep her in her role or name a replacement.

"This limbo has been really taxing on the agency, on me and my family. I really think [the DSS] deserves and needs a permanent leader. So this is the right time," Park told Gothamist, which reported the resignation.

The news comes as New York has been hit with harsh freezing temperatures. At least 18 people have been found dead outside in the cold since January 24.

On Tuesday, the New York City Council is due to hold an oversight hearing on the Mamdani administration's response to the extreme weather, with Park set to testify.

According to the New York Times, the recent cold weather difficulties did not play a role in Park's decision to resign, nor had she faced pressure from City Hall to do so.

Sources told the outlet the commissioner had decided to step down after it appeared clear she would not be retained. She has not yet said when her last day will be.

"We appreciate Commissioner Park’s years of service to the city and the mayor looks forward to working with her through this transitional period," Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement, adding that a replacement would be named "in the coming weeks."