Lauren Boebert turns on Trump after viewing unredacted Epstein files: "Absolutely disgusting!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently shared a vitriolic reaction after she reviewed some of the unredacted files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) recently shared her disturbing reaction after reviewing some of the unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday night, as Boebert was leaving the Capitol Building, she told a reporter with MeidasTouch that she was among the House members who were allowed to see the files, and she planned to return the following day to view more.

When asked for her reaction, Boebert grew visibly distraught.

"I think that there's folks who are definitely implicated and co-conspirators. And you know, I don't think everyone there that was talking about underage girls being trafficked, are victims," the representative said.

The reporter then asked if she supported any clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of Epstein, to which she sternly responded, "I do not."

"I think Ghislaine Maxwell should get more time, and she should definitely be in a harsher prison than what she's in," she added. "It's absolutely disgusting."