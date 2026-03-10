MAGA Congressman abandons Republicans as party struggles to keep majority

Washington DC - California Congressman Kevin Kiley announced that he is abandoning his affiliation as a Republican as the party struggles to maintain its slim majority.

California Representative Kevin Kiley recently announced he is dropping his label as a Republican to run for re-election as an independent. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent X post, Kiley announced that he had filed for re-election as "No Party Preference," which means he will no longer have a party affiliation included with his name on ballots or as an officeholder.

He listed a number of issues that influenced his decision, such as gerrymandering



"It is no secret I've been frustrated, at times disgusted, by the hyper-partisanship in Congress," Kiley continued.

"In the last year, it's led to the longest government shutdown in US history, a massive increase in healthcare costs, and, of course, a pointless redistricting war. The epidemic of gerrymandering has spread from Texas to California to states all across the country.

"Both parties are complicit," he added.

Prior to his House role, Kiley served as a California state assemblyman, during which he gained a reputation for being a staunch critic of the state's governor, Gavin Newsom.

In May 2022, President Donald Trump, impressed by his opposition to Newsom, helped Kiley with a major endorsement and insisted the politician would be "a MAGA Champion in Congress."

Kiley's departure also comes as Republicans are hanging by a thread to their majority of only two votes.