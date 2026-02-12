Nancy Mace calls out "creepy" DOJ for spying on lawmakers viewing Epstein files

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently called out the Department of Justice for spying on lawmakers as they viewed the unredacted version of files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview on Wednesday, Nancy Mace claimed she had figured out that the DOJ has been tracking House members viewing the unredacted Epstein files. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an interview with MeidasTouch on Wednesday, Mace was asked for her thoughts on the recent revelation that the DOJ has been "monitoring the search history" of House members as they view the files.

"It's creepy," Mace said. "I'm pretty tech savvy. I've played around with the system. They're tracking every file that we open, and when we open it. They're tracking everything."

When pressed on how she figured out she was being monitored, Mace said, "I don't want to say because I don't want them to hide it."

The DOJ granted House members access to the files on Tuesday, but lawmakers have complained that much of the content remains redacted or unviewable, and that they were only given 4 computers for the more than 200 members to view them on.

Mace's remarks came after Attorney General Pam Bondi was photographed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier that day with a document in her notes titled "Jayapal Pramila Search History."

In an X post, Pramila described the move as "totally inappropriate" surveillance.