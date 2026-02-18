RFK Jr. and Kid Rock strip off in disturbing MAHA video promoting healthy eating and exercise

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MAGA rocker Kid Rock stripped down for a bizarre video promoting healthy eating and exercise.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) posed shirtless with Kid Rock in a new MAHA video promoting healthy eating and exercise. © Collage: AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the 72-year-old HHS secretary posted a video on social media in which he and Kid Rock took off their clothes, worked out to heavy metal music, and posed for the camera in naught but their pants.

"I've teamed up with [Kid Rock] to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr. captioned the post on X.

The two men can be seen throughout the video using a variety of gym equipment. In one shot, a shirtless RFK Jr. is seen riding a bike machine in a sauna while Kid Rock does push-ups in the background.

At one point, RFK Jr. takes a cold plunge in his jeans. The two men then pop their shirts back on and proceed to play pickleball.

It all concludes with a bit that seems like it was taken out of an SNL sketch, where the duo sit together in a swimming pool and drink a glass of "whole milk."