Trump border czar Tom Homan appears to shift blame to Kristi Noem over Alex Pretti in new interview

In a new interview, border czar Tom Homan (r.) appeared to shift blame to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for her handling of the shooting of Alex Pretti. © Collage: AFP/Olivier Touron & AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Homan avoided any defense of Noem's decision to label Pretti a "domestic terrorist" who allegedly sought to attack the Customs and Border Protection agents who ultimately took his life.

"Pretti was not brandishing a gun," CNN's Sara Sidner told Homan during an interview with Homan. "The gun was on his hip and was taken by Border Patrol officers, on video, and he was shot and killed after that. Does your agency, or the entire agency, have a lying problem?"

In response, Homan immediately said he didn't comment on the nature of Pretti's death because he doesn't want to prejudice an ongoing investigation.

"I'd said from day one on any of these shootings that I will not comment on them until the investigation is finished by the FBI or internal affairs," Homan said. "That's the way it should be; we shouldn't prejudge it."

"Look, I don't know what information the secretary had when she made those statements. I can tell you that I did not make those statements, and I would never influence the investigation."

"I have an opinion," he continued. "But I won't share my opinion because I want a thorough investigation. If people violated the law, if people violated policy, they need to be held accountable."