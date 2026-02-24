Mamdani responds after NYPD officers are injured in snowball attack

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday responded to an incident in which New York police were reportedly injured when a crowd pelted them with snowballs.

Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to treat law enforcement with "respect" after multiple NYPD officers were reportedly hit with snowballs. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Footage online shows two male officers being struck with snowballs on Monday afternoon as they walked through a park following the city's largest snowstorm in over a decade.

Another video showed a large group following several officers, with snowballs hitting some in the back of the head as they walked towards their vehicle.

Mamdani confirmed via X on Tuesday that he had seen the footage and urged New Yorkers to treat officers "with respect."

"Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving," he wrote.

"If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me," the mayor quipped at the end of his post.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman told AFP that multiple officers were "struck in the face with snowballs."

She said the officers, who were responding to reports of a disorderly group in Washington Square Park, were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the NYPD are investigating the incident, according to police commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal," she wrote on X.

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York state, also criticized the incident.

"It is never acceptable to throw anything at a police officer, full stop," she said.