Patel and Wiles accused of crying wolf over FBI's classified document subpoenas
According to Reuters, Patel told the outlet that the subpoenas sought records of calls, which he called "toll records," that he and Wiles made as private citizens in 2022 and 2023.
They came amid the FBI's probe led by former special counsel Jack Smith into classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after his first term in office.
The outlet claimed the FBI recorded a phone call in 2023 between Wiles and her attorney, who was aware and consented to it being recorded, while their client was not.
Patel also claimed the files were labeled as "prohibited," which made them hard for him to find.
In a statement to Axios, Patel described the subpoenas as "outrageous and deeply alarming" and accused his agency of "using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight."
Wiles simply said she was left "in shock" by the news.
Other Trump administration officials told the outlet that the news might be "the tip of the iceberg," as other MAGA figures may have also been probed.
Republicans have been pointing to the news as an example of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, supposedly weaponizing the government against him, but it turns out Patel may have omitted a lot of pertinent information.
Kash Patel's claims come under scrutiny
The story has come under significant scrutiny, as Reuters used Patel – who has been previously caught lying or sharing false information while in his role – as their main source.
The outlet even notes that they "could not independently verify many of the details about Patel's claims."
A report from The New York Times added some much-needed context to the story, pointing out that Patel had been "closely scrutinized by investigators" for years and was "compelled to testify in front of a grand jury."
As for Wiles – who is one of Trump's most trusted advisors and helped lead his re-election efforts – she was being investigated because she was listed in Smith's indictment as a "PAC Representative" whom Trump is alleged to have shown a classified map.
Her subpoena was "restricted to her communications with lawyers working for Trump, or witnesses in the Trump cases."
The Times said prosecutors were "interested in determining whether the benefit of legal counsel paid by Trump-related fund-raising entities was being used as an inducement to persuade witnesses not to cooperate in the investigations."
Investigators had also revealed during the inquiry that they had obtained her call records, seemingly discounting Patel's claim that they were kept hidden.
On Thursday, the day after Reuters broke their story, Patel fired at least half a dozen agents linked to the investigation, but refused to publicly disclose why.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP