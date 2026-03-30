Graham Platner slams Trump's massive Iran troop deployment and blasts "incompetent" Hegseth

Augusta, Maine - Senate Candidate Graham Platner lambasted President Donald Trump's administration for sending thousands of troops to the Middle East , taking particular aim at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth .

Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner (r.) slammed the Trump administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) for sending thousands of troops to the Middle East. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & Screenshot/X/@grahamformaine

"The most incompetent people to ever run the American military are sending 1000 young Americans to Iran," Platner wrote on Wednesday in a scathing post to X. "No plan, no goal, no strategy. This war must end."

The post also featured a video of Platner in which he warned of the risks that come with deploying thousands of troops into a war with no clear objective.

"This is going to take young American men and women away from their families, it's going to break up their lives, and it's going to put them in harm's way," Platner said, warning that it could also lead to escalation.

"The goals of the war, the reason for the war, tends to change even within minutes in press conferences with the president, who changes why we have done this depending on what question he was just asked."

He went on to directly attack Hegseth, who Trump recently accused of not wanting the violence to end, labeling him "the most incompetent person we have ever put in charge of the military."

On Wednesday, the Trump administration raised the maximum army enlistment age to 42 years old. The move came as thousands of troops are being sent to bases across the Middle East.

Platner's rant was but one of many posts he made on Wednesday, slamming Trump's war in Iran. In another, he labeled Israel's devastating assault on and occupation of southern Lebanon "more war crimes."