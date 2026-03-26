US Army raises maximum enlistment age and lifts marijuana restriction amid Trump's Iran war

Washington DC - T he US Army has raised its maximum enlistment age a mid the Trump administration's war on Iran .

The US Army has raised its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42 years old. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

As of April 20, people up to 42 years of age will be eligible to enlist in the Regular Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve, according to a new regulation published March 20.

Enlistment was previously capped at 35 years old.

The US Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard accept recruits up to age 42, while the Navy's enlistment age is set at 41.

The Army's minimum age for enlistment remains 18 years old, or 17 with parental permission.

The regulation also eliminates the requirement of a waiver for people with a single conviction of marijuana or drug paraphernalia possession.

The changes come as the Trump administration continues to wage war on Iran, in coordination with Israel.