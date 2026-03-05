Republican Senator gets into scuffle with anti-war protester during tense hearing

Washington DC - A Republican Senator was recently involved in a tussle with a veteran who aggressively protested the US and Israel 's war with Iran.

During a recent hearing, Senator Tim Sheehy got into a scuffle with a veteran protesting President Donald Trump's decision to go to war with Iran. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent X post, Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy – who is a former Navy Seal – shared footage of a man dressed in a military uniform loudly shouting, "No one wants to fight for Israel!" during a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.



Sheehy is seen joining several Capitol Officers as they attempted to forcibly remove the man from the hearing room.

The man wrestles with the group, and at one point, appears to get his hand stuck in a door frame.

In his post, Sheehy said he witnessed the man "fighting back" when he "decided to help out and deescalate the situation."



"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence," he added.

According to NBC News, the protester has been identified as Brian McGinnis (44), who is running as a Green Party candidate in a Senate race in North Carolina. He is now facing three counts of assault on a police officer and three counts of resisting arrest, as well as crowding, obstructing, and incommoding in the unlawful demonstration.