Platner takes wide lead over Janet Mills in poll that put him behind in December

Augusta, Maine - Graham Platner has now taken a major lead over Maine Governor Janet Mills in the state's Democratic Senate primaries, according to a poll that, in December, put the latter ahead.

Graham Platner now has an imposing lead over Maine Governor Janet Mills (l.) even in a poll that in December put him behind. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images & AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

The latest Pan Atlantic Research poll revealed that Platner boasts the support of 46% of Maine Democrats, while Mills is sitting at only 39%, giving him a seven-point lead over his primary opponent.

Voters between the ages of 18 and 34 overwhelmingly support Platner, with 61% backing him, and independent voters are also expected to turn out more for Platner over Mills, with a margin of 33%.

He also has marginally more support among low-income voters and significantly more support among voters earning $100,000 per year. Middle-income voters were more likely to support Mills, but only by one percent.

The outcome of the latest poll sits in stark contrast to a poll put out by the same organization in December, which put Platner at 37% and Mills at 47%.

Pan Atlantic Research conducted interviews with a random sample of 1,120 Mainers between February 13 and March 2 for its latest poll.

Platner's latest polling success comes only a week after a Pine Tree State poll gave him a 38% lead over Mills in the race for the Democratic nomination.