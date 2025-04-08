American taxpayers charge US officials with participation in Gaza genocide at UN

Geneva, Switzerland - US officials have been charged with directly participating in genocide in Gaza in a new report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).

Protesters rally outside the White House against US support for Israel's atrocities in Palestine on March 18, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The report says successive administrations, as well as Congress, used "residents' tax dollars – including those of Palestinian-Americans whose families have been decimated in Gaza" to support what numerous human rights organizations and legal institutions have deemed a genocidal assault.

American financial and military support "makes US taxpayers complicit in supporting Israeli war crimes in Gaza," the 57-page document continues.

"US funds have also supported violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition against collective punishment and illegal apartheid system in Palestine."

The report notes that the escalating violations against the Palestinian people have come along with an intensified repression of solidarity activists and dissenters in the US, particularly at universities.

Meanwhile, efforts to hold the US government accountable through the domestic court system have failed. This includes a federal lawsuit accusing top Biden administration officials of complicity in genocide, as well as a class action lawsuit filed by Northern Californians against their Congress members for using their tax dollars to fund the atrocities in Gaza.

Both cases were dismissed under the judicial doctrines of "political question" and "standing."