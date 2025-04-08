American taxpayers charge US officials with participation in Gaza genocide at UN
Geneva, Switzerland - US officials have been charged with directly participating in genocide in Gaza in a new report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).
The report says successive administrations, as well as Congress, used "residents' tax dollars – including those of Palestinian-Americans whose families have been decimated in Gaza" to support what numerous human rights organizations and legal institutions have deemed a genocidal assault.
American financial and military support "makes US taxpayers complicit in supporting Israeli war crimes in Gaza," the 57-page document continues.
"US funds have also supported violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition against collective punishment and illegal apartheid system in Palestine."
The report notes that the escalating violations against the Palestinian people have come along with an intensified repression of solidarity activists and dissenters in the US, particularly at universities.
Meanwhile, efforts to hold the US government accountable through the domestic court system have failed. This includes a federal lawsuit accusing top Biden administration officials of complicity in genocide, as well as a class action lawsuit filed by Northern Californians against their Congress members for using their tax dollars to fund the atrocities in Gaza.
Both cases were dismissed under the judicial doctrines of "political question" and "standing."
Americans forced to turn to international bodies for accountability
The report notes that the US government's continued military support for Israel contrasts with the majority of Americans' disapproval of the Israeli military's actions in Palestine.
"Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people has only been possible with support and aid from its allies in the west, especially the United States," Tarik Kanaana, a Palestinian activist in Northern California, said in a press release.
"The American people have no recourse within the US political or judicial systems when it comes to their government’s crimes against the people of the world. We, Americans who cannot accept our government's actions, are forced to appeal to international bodies to influence our own government to do what its citizens overwhelmingly want."
The International Committee of the National Lawyers Guild and the International Association of Democratic Lawyers contributed to the new report, filed ahead of the HRC's Universal Periodic Review of the US government.
Endorsing organizations include CODEPINK, Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom-US, and RootsAction.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP