RFK Jr. confesses to hacking off the genitals of a dead raccoon so he could "study them later"

Washington DC - A new book claims that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once cut the genitals off a dead animal so that he could study it later.

A recently published book claims health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once castrated a dead racoon so that he could study its genitals later. © Collage: IMAGO / blickwinkel & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to People, a book titled RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise was published this week, which includes a diary entry from the politician in which he describes how he pulled over on a New York highway on November 11, 2011, after spotting something interesting.

"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," Kennedy wrote.

"My kids waited patiently in the car," he added.

Isabel Vincent, the author of the book, claims Kennedy planned to "study them later," referring to the raccoon genitals.

When asked about the new allegations on Thursday by TMZ, Kennedy chuckled and ignored the question.

Since President Donald Trump tapped him to head HHS, there have been a number of bizarre stories that have come to light about Kennedy's personal life and interests.

Kennedy allegedly dropped a dead bear in Central Park in 2014, cut the head off a whale and drove with it on his car, and has claimed to have brain worms.