RFK Jr. tries his best to sell Congress on how "very, very sane" Trump is: "More sane than Biden!"

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggled during a recent Congressional hearing when he was pressed on the state of President Donald Trump 's mental health .

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r) recently argued that President Donald Trump (l) is "very sane" amid scrutiny over his mental health. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Kennedy sat for his second day of testifying before a congressional committee regarding his controversial leadership.

During the proceedings, Democratic Representative Mark Takano of California asked the secretary if he would support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump – whose mental health has been facing scrutiny in recent months – from office.

Kennedy argued back that "there hasn't been a president who is more sane" or more "stable" than President Trump.

Later in the hearing, Democratic Rep. John Mannion of New York brought up the response, further asking Kennedy if he believed Trump was "more sane" than his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy."

"He's very, very sane," Kennedy reiterated, adding, "I'd say he's more sane than Uncle Joe – than Uncle Joe Biden."