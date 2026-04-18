RFK Jr. tries his best to sell Congress on how "very, very sane" Trump is: "More sane than Biden!"
Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggled during a recent Congressional hearing when he was pressed on the state of President Donald Trump's mental health.
On Friday, Kennedy sat for his second day of testifying before a congressional committee regarding his controversial leadership.
During the proceedings, Democratic Representative Mark Takano of California asked the secretary if he would support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump – whose mental health has been facing scrutiny in recent months – from office.
Kennedy argued back that "there hasn't been a president who is more sane" or more "stable" than President Trump.
Later in the hearing, Democratic Rep. John Mannion of New York brought up the response, further asking Kennedy if he believed Trump was "more sane" than his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy."
"He's very, very sane," Kennedy reiterated, adding, "I'd say he's more sane than Uncle Joe – than Uncle Joe Biden."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MAGA continue to stand by President Donald Trump
Kennedy's defense comes amid heightened concern about the state of Trump's mental health.
Recently, the president has been publicly feuding with the Pope, sharing AI-generated images of himself as Jesus Christ, and threatening to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.
While many critics on the left have suggested the 79-year-old is unfit for the job and are urging lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment, the president's cabinet and MAGA allies have largely dismissed the claims.
During the hearing on Friday, when asked about Trump's threat to Iran, Kennedy attempted to argue that the president was actually sending "a message of love and compassion to the Iranian people."
The 25th Amendment would grant Vice President JD Vance the power to submit a written declaration to Congress saying that the president is unable to discharge his duties or unfit for office.
But Vance, too, has defended the president, making it clear he has no interest in turning on him.
Trump has tasked Vance with leading talks with Iran, but the vice president failed to get a peace agreement during a recent visit to the region.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP