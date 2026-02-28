RFK Jr. urges poor Americans to buy liver or other "cheap cuts" as beef prices rise

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested that Americans who think the price of beef is too high should consider purchasing some cheaper alternatives.

While giving a speech during an event hosted by the hosted by MAHA Action PAC on Friday, Kennedy argued that there was a ton of "good food" in stores, such as "cheap cuts" of "very inexpensive" meat.

"If you buy, you know, a porterhouse steak, it's going to, it is going to take you back. You can buy liver or the cheaper cuts of steak that are very, very affordable," the secretary added.

Kennedy's comments come as the cost of beef has been on a steady rise throughout President Donald Trump's first year back in office.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that between January 2025 and January 2026, the cost of ground beef rose from $5.54 to $6.75 – the highest price ever recorded.



Nonetheless, Kennedy recently flipped the food pyramid, putting meat and proteins at the top, and Trump claimed during his State of the Union speech that beef prices had been falling "significantly."

Kennedy's remarks were also met with criticism and mockery on social media.