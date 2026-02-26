RFK Jr. slammed by MAHA for backing Trump's order to increase herbicide production

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently came out in support of a controversial executive order his boss signed, and his Make America Healthy Again base is not happy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received swift backlash from his MAHA base after he supported an executive order increasing herbicide production. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Kennedy shared a lengthy X post in which he admitted that pesticides and herbicides are "toxic by design, engineered to kill living organisms."

However, he argued further that the country's "agricultural system depends heavily on these chemicals" and getting rid of them would be "disastrous."

Kennedy went on to say he supports the order President Trump signed last week, which is aimed at supporting the production of glyphosate-based herbicides commonly used in weed killers.

He said he believes it will "bring agricultural chemical production back to the United States and end our near-total reliance on adversarial nations."

The move has sparked outrage among his supporters and even fueled a debate under Kennedy's post questioning whether he has abandoned his MAHA principles.

Influencer Vani Hari described the order as "giving the most evil corporation in the world immunity" and the ability to "get away with murder."

Another user shared a post from 2024 in which Kennedy described glyphosate as "one of the likely culprits in America's chronic disease epidemic."