MAGA Congresswoman calls for Swalwell to face jail time: "His troubles aren't over yet"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has called for her former colleague Eric Swalwell to face jail time over his alleged sexual misconduct.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (l.) recently claimed Eric Swalwell could be facing jail time over the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. © Collage: Heather Diehl & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Luna claimed that she has seen a "forensic report" that suggests Swalwell – who recently resigned from Congress amid the scandal – "could be facing jail time."

"He did the right thing by resigning, but his troubles aren't over yet."

In a clip from a Fox News interview included in her post, Luna further said the report was related to an unverified video that allegedly shows Swalwell kissing a woman in a bed.

She went on to say he "has serious criminal problems on his hands" and "might end up in jail."

Swalwell was a respected California representative and frontrunning candidate for governor until recent reporting detailed misconduct allegations from four women, including a former staff member who said he sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

A number of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle called for him to step down, and dozens of his former staffers penned a letter describing the allegations as "serious" and "credible."

Both the House Ethics Committee and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have launched investigations into the accusations.