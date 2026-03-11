Ex-ICE attorney who told judge "this job sucks" enters race to unseat Ilhan Omar

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A former attorney for Immigration and Customs Enforcement who made headlines last month after venting about her job is now running for Congress in Minnesota.

According to The Washington Post, Julie Le recently announced that she will be challenging Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to represent Minnesota's 5th District.

Last year, Le was assigned to work with the Attorney's office in Minnesota, representing ICE as President Donald Trump carried out immigration raids throughout the state.

In February, she made headlines after she told a judge, "This job sucks," as she was being pressed on why her clients were refusing to comply with basic court orders.

Hours later, she was fired from her role.

On her website, Le, who is running as a Democrat, lists her three major issues as immigration reform, education funding, and healthcare access.

The site also touts her experience as an immigration attorney, stating that she has witnessed "families torn apart by bureaucratic inefficiency and a system that doesn't work for those who need it most."

Le told the Post that as an attorney, she felt she "can't do much," but recently realized that "legislators are the only ones that can change the law, or update the laws, or do something, so that we can have this under control."