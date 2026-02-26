Mamdani travels to White House for surprise meeting with Trump

Washington DC - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for unannounced talks about housing.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) and with President Donald Trump discussed a new housing proposal in a meeting at the White House on Thursday. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & via REUTERS

Mamdani shared a photo from his meeting with the president on social media, calling it "productive."

"I'm looking forward to building more housing in New York City," he said.

According to NBC News, the mayor's press secretary said that Mamdani reached out to Trump to arrange the meeting, seeking to present ideas for a new housing project.

Mamdani's proposal would include an estimated 12,000 units and could be "one of the biggest federal investments in housing of the past 50 years."

Trump is said to have been "very enthusiastic" about the concept, and he was even photographed holding up a mock newspaper with a headline that read, "Trump to City: Let's Build."

Mamdani also spoke to Trump about the arrest of Columbia University student Elmina Aghayeva earlier in the day.

According to the New York Times, Aghayeva, who is from Azerbaijan, was detained by immigration agents who falsely identified themselves as police officers seeking a missing child in order to access her on-campus residence.