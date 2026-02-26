Zohran Mamdani names new commissioner of NYC Department of Social Services

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Erin Dalton to lead the city's Department of Social Services.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a new commissioner to lead the New York City Department of Social Services. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

"New Yorkers deserve leaders who listen and act with urgency. Erin Dalton has spent decades proving that government can and must work better for people who rely on it most. She has expanded access to housing, strengthened social services and protected our most vulnerable neighbors," Mamdani said in a statement.

"I’m proud to work alongside Commissioner Dalton to build a city that is more just, effective and accessible for all," the mayor added.

Dalton previously served as the director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services in Pittsburgh. The Mamdani administration has touted her experience managing crisis response and homelessness, which included coordinating a winter shelter network that significantly reduced the number of people living outdoors.

The appointment comes as at least 20 people have been found dead outside in New York City during especially cold winter weather.

The Associated Press reported that under Dalton's leadership, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services was also a pioneer of the use of an AI child welfare algorithm which disproportionately flagged Black children for "mandatory" neglect investigations. The county said social workers were able to override the tool.