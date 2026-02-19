Zohran Mamdani makes big move toward freezing the rents with latest appointment announcements
New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced six new appointees to the city's Rent Guidelines Board, including a new chair.
Chantella Mitchell, program director at the nonprofit New York Community Trust, has been named the new chair of the RGB.
Mitchell previously served as executive director of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development's Office of Development and on the Housing and Economic Development Taskforce at the Office of Management and Budget.
Other newly announced RGB members include public representatives Sina Sinai, Lauren Melodia, and Brandon Mancilla; owner representative Maksim Wynn; and tenant representative Adán Soltren.
The appointees join Arpit Gupta, Christina Smyth, and Sagar Sharma on the nine-member board, which votes annually on the amount that owners of rent-stabilized apartments can legally raise rents.
Last summer, the RGB voted for a 4.5% rent increase for two-year leases and a 3% increase for one-year leases.
Zohran Mamdani calls for "fairer, more affordable New York"
During his campaign for mayor, Mamdani vowed to institute a rent freeze on rent-stabilized housing in the city – a goal that looks like it could be taking shape.
"I'm proud to appoint these housing, finance, and budget experts to fill the open seats on the Rent Guidelines Board," Mamdani said in a statement.
"I'm confident that, under the leadership of Chantella Mitchell as chair, the board will take a clear-eyed look at the complex housing landscape and the realities facing our city's two million rent-stabilized tenants, and help us move closer to a fairer, more affordable New York," the mayor continued.
"At a moment when so many families are struggling to stay in their homes, this work could not be more important."
Mitchell said she was "honored" by the appointment, adding, "Rent-stabilized housing plays a critical role in New York City’s housing market, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the RGB staff to carry out the Board's vital mission."
