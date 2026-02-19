Zohran Mamdani makes big move toward freezing the rents with latest appointment announcements

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced six new appointees to the city's Rent Guidelines Board, including a new chair.

Chantella Mitchell, program director at the nonprofit New York Community Trust, has been named the new chair of the RGB.

Mitchell previously served as executive director of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development's Office of Development and on the Housing and Economic Development Taskforce at the Office of Management and Budget.

Other newly announced RGB members include public representatives Sina Sinai, Lauren Melodia, and Brandon Mancilla; owner representative Maksim Wynn; and tenant representative Adán Soltren.

The appointees join Arpit Gupta, Christina Smyth, and Sagar Sharma on the nine-member board, which votes annually on the amount that owners of rent-stabilized apartments can legally raise rents.

Last summer, the RGB voted for a 4.5% rent increase for two-year leases and a 3% increase for one-year leases.