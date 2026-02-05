Zohran Mamdani reveals his pick to lead Office to Combat Antisemitism

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani , New York's new mayor and a vocal critic of Israel's war on Gaza , on Thursday named a prominent figure among the city's liberal Jews to lead his office against antisemitism, vowing to keep the community safe and free.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (pictured) has tapped Phylisa Wisdom, the leader of the New York Jewish Agenda, to run his Office to Combat Antisemitism. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Day in and day out, across all five boroughs, we will work together to root out antisemitism and build a New York City where Jewish New Yorkers are safe, respected, and free," said Mamdani, naming Phylisa Wisdom to run the Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Antisemitic incidents jumped 182% between January 2025 and January 2026, according to recent figures from police in New York, home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel.

Last week, a man drove a car into the doors of an Orthodox Jewish facility in Brooklyn, causing no injuries, and a rabbi was assaulted in Queens.

The previous week, two teenagers were prosecuted for painting swastikas in a park.

The Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism was established by the previous mayor, Eric Adams, in May 2025, and was presented as an emergency response to the rise in antisemitism.

Wisdom (37) had until now led the New York Jewish Agenda, a group representing the voice of the city's liberal and progressive Jews.