Democratic socialist Diana Moreno wins special election to fill Zohran Mamdani's state Assembly seat

New York, New York - Democratic Socialists of America member Diana Moreno has won the special election to fill New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani 's vacant state Assembly seat.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) had endorsed Diana Moreno to become his successor in the state Assembly. © Screenshot/X/@ZohranKMamdani

Moreno, whom Mamdani had endorsed to be his successor, got 74% of the vote in Tuesday's special election to represent State Assembly District 36 in Queens.

Running on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines, Moreno triumphed over independent candidates Rana Abdelhamid (17.1%) and Mary Jobaida (7.8%).

"Astoria and Long Island City: it’s Special Election Day! [Diana Moreno] has my full support in her run for my old Assembly seat," Mamdani posted on X as voters hit the polls on Tuesday.

Moreno previously served as co-chair of NYC-DSA's Queens branch (2021-2023) and as NYC-DSA's communications coordinator (2023-2024).

Born in Ecuador, Moreno is the former deputy director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment and was the communications manager for the New York State Nurses Association before launching her Assembly campaign.

"Thank you, Queens!" Moreno posted on X after the results were in. "Today, Astoria and Long Island City voted to send a socialist immigrant mom to the New York State Assembly. Our movement is headed to Albany. I’m ready to make you proud."