Will New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani attend the Met Gala?

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will buck tradition on the first Monday of May and skip out on attending the Met Gala.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will not attend the 2026 Met Gala, saying that his focus remains on "affordability" in the Big Apple. © Collage: Unsplash/@diane_soko & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

While the Big Apple's mayor was invited to fashion's biggest night, Mamdani does not plan to attend the event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, as many of his predecessors have.

A source told Page Six on Wednesday that Mamdani is "not coming," adding that "it would be foolish if he did … can you imagine?

"It goes against everything he believes in."

The Democratic Socialist then confirmed the report in an interview with Hell Gate on Thursday, saying it was "true" that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will not attend.

When asked why, he affirmed that he "loves the Met" and praised it as an "incredible museum."

However, Mamdani emphasized that his "focus is also on affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable".

"That's what I'm looking to spend a lot of my time focused on," he continued.