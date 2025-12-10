Beyoncé set to attend Met Gala for the first time in 10 years!
Vogue confirmed on Wednesday that the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker will helm the 2026 event alongside actor Nicole Kidman, tennis star Venus Williams, and former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The theme for the annual fashion event, which is held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, is Costume Art – a dress code that will be right up Bey's alley following her Cowboy Carter album and global tour.
The 44-year-old's appearance marks the first time she's attended the soirée in nearly a decade.
Bey last walked the steps of the Met in 2016 with the theme of Manus x Machina, slaying the red carpet in a peach, beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gown.
In addition to the Grammy winner and her fellow co-chairs, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Teyana Taylor are also on the 2026 committee.
Next year's exhibition will "explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath," which has fans hopeful that that the Beyoncé might drop a major hint about her Act III genre with her 'fit!
Cover photo: Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP