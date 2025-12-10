Beyoncé set to attend Met Gala for the first time in 10 years!

New York, New York - Beyoncé has been named as one of the co-chairs for next year's Met Gala !

Vogue confirmed on Wednesday that the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker will helm the 2026 event alongside actor Nicole Kidman, tennis star Venus Williams, and former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



The theme for the annual fashion event, which is held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, is Costume Art – a dress code that will be right up Bey's alley following her Cowboy Carter album and global tour.

The 44-year-old's appearance marks the first time she's attended the soirée in nearly a decade.

Bey last walked the steps of the Met in 2016 with the theme of Manus x Machina, slaying the red carpet in a peach, beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

In addition to the Grammy winner and her fellow co-chairs, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Teyana Taylor are also on the 2026 committee.

