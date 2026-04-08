Zohran Mamdani and Chuck Schumer announce opening of first-ever deliverista hub in NYC

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced the opening of the nation's first worker-designed deliverista hub in City Hall Park.

Senator Chuck Schumer celebrates the installation of the City Hall Park Deliverista Hub in New York on April 7, 2026. © Screenshot/X/@TransAlt

The hub will be a space for delivery workers to rest and recharge their e-bike batteries in the heart of Lower Manhattan.

Staffed by the Worker's Justice Project five days a week, the hub will also provide information and guidance on e-bike and street safety, wage theft, and app deactivations.

"Delivery workers keep this city running – through the cold, the rain and every storm that comes our way. They make it possible for families across all five boroughs to sit down to a warm meal or get the groceries they need right on time," Mamdani said in a statement.

"After long hours on the street, workers deserve a place to rest, access resources, charge their e-bike batteries safely and be in community. This space provides all that and more," the mayor continued.

"In opening the Deliverista Hub, we're building a dedicated place for the City to take care of its own."