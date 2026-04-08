Zohran Mamdani and Chuck Schumer announce opening of first-ever deliverista hub in NYC
New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced the opening of the nation's first worker-designed deliverista hub in City Hall Park.
The hub will be a space for delivery workers to rest and recharge their e-bike batteries in the heart of Lower Manhattan.
Staffed by the Worker's Justice Project five days a week, the hub will also provide information and guidance on e-bike and street safety, wage theft, and app deactivations.
"Delivery workers keep this city running – through the cold, the rain and every storm that comes our way. They make it possible for families across all five boroughs to sit down to a warm meal or get the groceries they need right on time," Mamdani said in a statement.
"After long hours on the street, workers deserve a place to rest, access resources, charge their e-bike batteries safely and be in community. This space provides all that and more," the mayor continued.
"In opening the Deliverista Hub, we're building a dedicated place for the City to take care of its own."
New York City deliverista hub "marks a new beginning"
Senator Chuck Schumer, who was present during Tuesday's opening, said he was "proud to have secured $1 million in federal funding" for the project through a grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"Delivery workers have spent years powering this city while app companies have failed to provide even the most basic infrastructure needed to work safely and with dignity. This hub is the result of workers organizing, leading and building what companies would not," said Ligia Guallpa, executive director of the Worker's Justice Project and co-founder of Los Deliveristas Unidos.
"As the first deliverista hub of its kind in the nation, it marks a new beginning – giving immigrant workers the power to transform their industry and positioning them as leaders at the forefront of reshaping the gig economy, creating safer streets and advancing New York City's transition to a zero-emission delivery system."
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@TransAlt