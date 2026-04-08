Mamdani announces new therapeutic facility as "major milestone" on path to closing Rikers Island

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind outposted therapeutic housing unit as a step toward closing the infamous Rikers Island jail complex.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference at Bellevue Hospital announcing the opening of a first-of-its-kind outposted therapeutic housing unit as part of a plan to close Rikers Island on April 7, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We are gathered here today to mark a major milestone on the path to closing Rikers," Mamdani said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The 104-bed unit on the Bellevue Hospital campus will allow people with complex medical needs detained at Rikers to receive better care, including oncology, cardiology, and neurology services. The NYC Department of Correction will manage security.

"Patients will begin moving in tomorrow," Mamdani announced to applause.

"Rather than wait critical hours and travel offsite to get the treatment they need, specialty services will be just an elevator ride away."

"Rather than enduring the crumbling conditions that have defined Rikers for so long, they will receive care in a space designed for rehabilitation."

The Bellevue facility is the first of three planned outposted therapeutic housing units across the city.