Mamdani releases long-awaited NYC racial equity plan and true cost of living measure

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced the release of a preliminary racial equity plan and true cost of living report for New York City.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference to announce the release of the True Cost of Living Measure and the Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan on April 6, 2026. © Screenshot/YouTube/NYC Mayor's Office

Voters authorized the creation of both reports by referendum back in 2022, but their rollout remained stalled under previous Mayor Eric Adams.

"Though the prior administration delayed both of these reports by 580 days, our City Hall has made a promise during the early days of the admin to deliver these long-awaited reports within our first 100 days, and today I am proud to say we are delivering on that promise," Mamdani said in a press conference at Medgar Evers College.



"Together, these reports establish a framework for how our city will both measure affordability and plan for the future," the mayor explained.

The True Cost of Living Measure found that 62% of New Yorkers don't have the resources to meet the cost of living in the city.

The median annual cost for a family with children is $159,197, but median resources are at $124,007 – over $35,000 short of the TCOL threshold.

Per the report, 78% of Hispanic New Yorkers, 66% of Black New Yorkers, and 63% of Asian and Pacific Islanders do not have the resources needed to meet their true cost of living. White New Yorkers have the lowest rate at 44%.

An astounding 73% of children in New York City live in families whose resources don't meet their cost of living. That figure is even higher in the Bronx – at 87%.

"New York City is home to skyscrapers, million-dollar listings, $9 lattes, and yet more than three in five New Yorkers – 62% – cannot keep up with the cost of living in this city," Mamdani said.