Zohran Mamdani announces major NYC 3-K expansion in push for free universal childcare
New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced another big step toward free universal childcare in New York City.
"Today, I am proud to announce that we are expanding access to universal 3-K in 56 zip codes across the five boroughs," Mamdani said in a press conference on Staten Island.
"Beginning this fall, we will add more than 1,000 free 3-K seats in neighborhoods where we have historically seen more family demand than provider supply."
The expansion is expected to impact more than half of the school districts in New York City starting in September.
The Mayor's Office has published a list of ZIP codes which will see added 3-K seats, chosen based on historical enrollment patterns and potential provider capacity.
"For too long, families were promised universal 3-K but offered seats miles away, forcing them to pay out of pocket for childcare or leave the city," Mamdani said in a statement.
"Today we’re making a new commitment: government can deliver real relief from the affordability crisis. By making 3-K truly universal, we’re building a city where every New Yorker can afford to raise a family."
Mamdani says universal childcare will "transform" New York City
After just one week in office, Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an investment of more than $1.2 billion in support for early childhood care and education in New York City.
Last week, Mamdani celebrated the rollout of a 2-K program with an initial 2,000 seats, to reach 12,000 by 2027.
"Universal childcare will transform our city in a way that will be felt by every single New Yorker. As we expand access to 3-K, as we launch for the first time in city history free 2-K, we are making what Wall Street would describe as a good investment," Mamdani said on Tuesday.
"Universal childcare will support and grow our workforce, it will increase our tax revenue, and it will help us become the welcoming city we aspire to be."
