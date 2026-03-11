Zohran Mamdani announces major NYC 3-K expansion in push for free universal childcare

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced another big step toward free universal childcare in New York City.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference announcing an expansion of the city's free 3-K program on March 10, 2026. © Screenshot/X/@NYCMayor

"Today, I am proud to announce that we are expanding access to universal 3-K in 56 zip codes across the five boroughs," Mamdani said in a press conference on Staten Island.

"Beginning this fall, we will add more than 1,000 free 3-K seats in neighborhoods where we have historically seen more family demand than provider supply."

The expansion is expected to impact more than half of the school districts in New York City starting in September.

The Mayor's Office has published a list of ZIP codes which will see added 3-K seats, chosen based on historical enrollment patterns and potential provider capacity.

"For too long, families were promised universal 3-K but offered seats miles away, forcing them to pay out of pocket for childcare or leave the city," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Today we’re making a new commitment: government can deliver real relief from the affordability crisis. By making 3-K truly universal, we’re building a city where every New Yorker can afford to raise a family."