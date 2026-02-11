Border Patrol chief Bovino congratulated agent for shooting woman five times

Chicago, Illinois - Former Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino reportedly emailed his congratulations to the Customs and Border Protection officer who shot a woman five times in Chicago.

Former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino (l.) reportedly congratulated the agent who shot Marimar Martinez five times in Chicago. © Collage: AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images & AFP/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

"Good afternoon. I'd like to extend an offer for you to extend your retirement beyond age 57," a leaked email sent by Bovino to Charles Exum, the agent who shot Marimar Martinez five times on October 4, 2025.

"This will be your second extension, and we'd like you to consider this if feasible. In light of your excellent service in Chicago, you have much yet left to do!" Bovino wrote, before directing his staff to work with Exom to "accomplish this most illustrative endeavor."

The email was unveiled as part of a massive collection of evidence relating to Martinez's shooting that was released by federal prosecutors on Tuesday night.

Investigators pulled the evidence together as part of a lawsuit alleging that Martinez had attacked Exum prior to her shooting. The case has since been dismissed.

Bovino was replaced by President Donald Trump in January in the weeks following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, which the former commander tried to excuse in an infamous television appearance.