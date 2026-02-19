Microsoft insists its software isn't being used by ICE for mass surveillance

Washington DC - In response to recent reports, Microsoft has insisted that its software isn't being used to conduct mass surveillance of civilians by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

Microsoft has said that it does not believe that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is using its technology to conduct mass surveillance. © Collage: IMAGO/Christian Offenberg & REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

"As we've previously said, Microsoft provides cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools to [the Department of Homeland Security] and ICE, delivered through our key partners," a Microsoft spokesperson was cited as saying by Reuters.

"Microsoft policies and terms of service do not allow our technology to be used for the mass surveillance of civilians, and we do not believe ICE is engaged in such activity."

The statement came after a report from the Guardian alleged, based on leaked documents, that ICE was relying on Microsoft's cloud technology to ramp up its brutal abduction and deportation campaign.

Over the first year of President Donald Trump's second administration, ICE more than tripled the amount of data stored in Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and began widely using the company's AI tools to analyze said data.

The Guardian stated that the documents it had obtained raise serious questions as to whether Microsoft is facilitating ICE's crackdowns and mass surveillance network.

It is unclear what the files stored in Microsoft's cloud service contain, but Microsoft's AI is reportedly being used to analyze images, videos, and text.

ICE is reportedly also operating virtual computers through the Azure cloud, allowing much of the data to be accessed remotely. With more than 1400 terabytes stored, such a system would need to be rented from Microsoft via contract.