Liam Conejo Ramos "not the same boy" after being abducted and used as bait by ICE
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos has not been the same since he was abducted by ICE agents in Minneapolis and transferred to an immigration detention facility in Texas, his father said in a new interview.
"The truth is, he's not the same boy he was before," Liam's father, Adrian Conejo Arias, told MPR News.
"Ever since he went in there [to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center], he's suffered psychological trauma; he's very scared," Conejo Arias said. "He can't sleep well at night. He wakes up three or four times a night screaming, 'Daddy, Daddy.'"
Mass protests broke out after ICE agents detained Liam and his father, who are asylum seekers from Ecuador, on January 20 in Minnesota.
Local school officials accused the officers of using Liam as bait to target his family, before transferring the boy and his father to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center thousands of miles away from their home.
Liam and his family have been hiding out since a judge ordered their release on January 31. Conejo Arias said there had been a bomb threat at his son's former elementary school, while ICE agents continue to patrol the family's former home.
Liam Conejo Ramos' family is "very scared"
The interview dispelled rumors that the five-year-old had appeared in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. At one point during the performance, the Puerto Rican superstar gave a Grammy Award to a little boy, with reports swirling that the child was Liam.
"The truth is, we're very scared," Conejo Arias explained. "My family, my children, are very scared of what might happen to us and of what we're going through now. We're still hiding. And we're still getting bad news."
Immigration attorneys are fighting to prevent the family's deportation after the Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security filed a motion seeking to end their asylum claim.
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS / AFP