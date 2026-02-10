Liam Conejo Ramos "not the same boy" after being abducted and used as bait by ICE

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos has not been the same since he was abducted by ICE agents in Minneapolis and transferred to an immigration detention facility in Texas, his father said in a new interview.

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was detained by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 20, 2026. © Collage: HANDOUT / COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS / AFP

"The truth is, he's not the same boy he was before," Liam's father, Adrian Conejo Arias, told MPR News.



"Ever since he went in there [to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center], he's suffered psychological trauma; he's very scared," Conejo Arias said. "He can't sleep well at night. He wakes up three or four times a night screaming, 'Daddy, Daddy.'"

Mass protests broke out after ICE agents detained Liam and his father, who are asylum seekers from Ecuador, on January 20 in Minnesota.

Local school officials accused the officers of using Liam as bait to target his family, before transferring the boy and his father to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center thousands of miles away from their home.

Liam and his family have been hiding out since a judge ordered their release on January 31. Conejo Arias said there had been a bomb threat at his son's former elementary school, while ICE agents continue to patrol the family's former home.