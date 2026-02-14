ICE to spend $38.3 billion to expand migrant detention capacity, new documents reveal

Washington DC - US immigration authorities plan to significantly increase the number of immigrants they can hold by the end of 2026, earmarking $38 billion for acquiring and renovating detention centers, according to newly released government documents.

An industrial warehouse recently purchased by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for use as a detention center is seen on February 10, 2026 in Social Circle, Georgia. © Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move would increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement's bed capacity to 92,600 as it anticipates heightened "enforcement operations and arrests in 2026."

The Trump administration is pressing a controversial campaign of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. It has been expanding bed capacity as it works toward a goal of housing 100,000 people in custody.

ICE will acquire and renovate eight "large-scale detention centers" and 16 "processing sites" by the end of the fiscal year, according to a document labeled "ICE Detention Reengineering Initiative."

The agency would also buy "10 existing 'turnkey' facilities where ICE... already operates," it said, adding that it would use $38.3 billion in funds available from President Donald Trump's signature spending bill, passed last year.

There were about 40,000 people in ICE detention when Trump came into office, a number that has steadily ticked up amid reports of overcrowding at holding facilities.