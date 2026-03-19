New York high school student freed from ICE facility after months of brutal detention

Philipsburg, Pennsylvania - Dylan Lopez Contreras, a 21-year-old high school student from New York, was finally released from ICE detention after spending 10 months locked up.

After ten months, high schooler Dylan Lopez Contreras has finally been released from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Lopez Contreras was abducted by ICE agents while attending a routine immigration court hearing on May 21, 2025. He remained imprisoned until dawn on Wednesday, when a group of immigration advocates picked him up from the Moshannon Valley detention center in Pennsylvania.

In February, he had described the horrendous conditions experienced in the prison, explaining the monotony of day-to-day life and revealing that the guards "are often racist and mistreat us."

Speaking to the New York Times, Lopez Contreras said: "I still can't believe that I'm out."

His mother, Raiza Contreras, expressed gratitude "to everyone who, in one way or another, played a part in offering support and strength."

"We are overjoyed that Dylan is finally able to return home, where he should have been for the last nearly 10 months," Kate Fetrow, an attorney on Dylan's legal team, added in a statement.

"Nothing can undo the injustice of denying Dylan even a modicum of due process, stealing his liberty and personal autonomy, and snatching away the precious time, education, and experiences he's been forced to miss for nearly a year of his young life."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani also marked the occasion, writing in a post on X: "Our city is overjoyed that Dylan has finally been released from detention and will be back home with his loved ones in the Bronx."