Congress' impasse over DHS funding set to trigger partial government shutdown

Washington DC - A prolonged impasse between congressional Republicans and Democrats over funding for immigration enforcement threatens to ensnare the Department of Homeland Security in a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a press conference on February 12, 2026, after legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a Friday deadline failed in Congress' upper chamber. © REUTERS "For weeks, we've been pushing commonsense reforms," Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Republican-controlled chamber, said ahead of a partial shutdown that would go into effect after midnight on Friday night. His party opposes any new funding for DHS until major changes are implemented in the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates. In particular, Democrats are demanding curtailed roaming patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing facemasks during operations, and the use of a judicial warrant to enter private property. Migration ICE officers reportedly ram couple's car and demand to see papers in shocking video Democrats' opposition to ICE swelled after the January deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis as they protested immigration raids. The lawmakers are seeking greater accountability for ICE agents, including upholding reasonable use-of-force standards already on the books. "Democrats will not support a blank check for chaos," Schumer said.

Hakeem Jeffries slams ICE as "completely and totally out of control"

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol on day three of a partial government shutdown on February 2, 2026. © REUTERS House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed similar concerns Thursday, warning that ICE was "completely and totally out of control." "Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not brutalize or kill them," he said, stressing that violence was occurring "whenever these masked and untrained ICE agents show up on the scene." Even if all 53 Republican senators vote to fund DHS, Senate rules require support from 60 of the 100 members to advance the budget bill, meaning several opposition Democrats would need to get on board. Migration Border Patrol chief Bovino congratulated agent for shooting woman five times in Chicago In response to the Democrats' demands, the White House said it was ready to negotiate and sent a counterproposal late Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune called it "an extremely serious offer" and said Democrats are "never going to get their full wish list." The opposition rejected the compromise outright. "Half-measures will not cut it," said Senate Democrat Patty Murray, adding that her party's demands were reasonable and necessary.

Advocacy groups urge supporters to "hold the line" on DHS funding

Faith in Action activists take part in a protest in opposition to proposed DHS funding legislation on Capitol Hill on January 29, 2026. © REUTERS If no deal is reached, thousands of civil servants could be furloughed, while thousands more will be required to work without pay – until a budget deal is finalized. But ICE would be able to maintain operations during a partial shutdown because of funds already approved by Congress last year. The primary impact would, therefore, land on other agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees emergency response to natural disasters. The Transportation Security Administration, which runs airport safety, warned on X that a prolonged shutdown could result in "significant" consequences including staff attrition, longer wait times, and delayed and canceled flights. The shutdown would be the third of Trump's second term, including a record 43-day government closure last October and November. Advocacy groups have praised Democrats for opposing further DHS funding amid the Trump administration's wide-ranging assault on immigrant communities. "We applaud lawmakers for stalling the funding bill. Veterans have been clear: no more money for ICE. We cannot keep pouring billions into an enforcement system that lacks accountability, undermines our democratic values, and terrorizes our communities," Common Defense Executive Director Jose Vasquez said in a statement.