Graham Platner builds up lead in Maine Senate race poll that spells serious trouble for Susan Collins

Augusta, Maine - Senate candidate Graham Platner powered past his Democratic primary opponent, Maine Governor Janet Mills, in the latest polls, which also puts him comfortably ahead of Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

Democratic primary candidate for the Senate in Maine, Graham Platner, has powered past Maine Governor Janet Mills in the latest polling. © Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso & AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

A new Pine Tree State poll published on Tuesday has Platner leading Mills in the race for the Democratic nomination for US Senate by 38 points, up from his 34% lead in October 2025.

Platner's popularity, according to the poll, is highest among socialists, progressives, and even moderates, while liberals are split between him and Mills. He also leads among voters aged 18 to 34, while Mills narrowly leads among those over 65 years old.

He steams ahead in terms of favorability, with approximately 71% of polled Democratic voters having a favorable opinion of him, as opposed to Mills' narrow 51% majority.

Incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins also seems set to clinch her nomination, with 67% of Republican voters choosing her over other GOP candidates.

Platner leads Collins 49% to 38% in a prospective general election matchup for the seat, with 4% of voters opting to vote for a third candidate. Only 9% are undecided, pointing to difficulties for Collins to make up the deficit.

Conversely, a Mills-Collins match-up would be a virtual deadlocked, with far more voters opting for a third candidate or remaining undecided.