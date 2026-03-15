Florida Federation of College Republicans shuts down university chapter over antisemitism

Gainesville, Florida - The Florida Federation of College Republicans was forced to close its chapter at the University of Florida due to alleged misconduct and accusations of antisemitism.

The College Republicans chapter at the University of Florida was forced to close over accusations of antisemitism and misconduct. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The University of Florida deactivated the local chapter at the request of the FFCR after members of the organization were found to have engaged discriminatory and harassing behavior.

"Some [College Republican] members engaged in a pattern of conduct that violated [FFCR] rules and values, including a recent antisemitic gesture," the UF wrote on Saturday in a statement on X.

"The FFCR also requested that the university deactivate the [local College Republican chapter] as a registered student organization while it looks to reorganize and pursue reinstatement under new student leadership."

The university wrote that it "remains committed to preventing and addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment that are threatening and disruptive to our students."

While it confirmed that the FFCR chapter would be closed, the UF did not reveal details regarding the nature of the "recent antisemitic gesture" it cited in the statement.

This is not the first time that Republican youth organizations have come under the spotlight.

In October, leaked text messages revealed shockingly racist slurs, antisemitic jokes, and an admiration for Adolf Hitler shared by members of Young Republicans groups.

Vice President JD Vance defended the comments at the time, excusing the comments as "edgy, offensive jokes" and attacking the person who leaked the chat messages.