House Republicans torpedo Senate bid to end brutal shutdown

Washington DC - House Republicans on Friday effectively shot down an effort by the Senate to end a budget standoff that has forced thousands of airport security staff to work without pay, likely extending the partial government shutdown.

House Republicans have turned against a Senate-backed bill that would restore funding for the TSA. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A lapse in federal funding has left Transportation Security Administration staff – who screen passengers, baggage, and cargo – working without pay since mid-February.

The stalemate has led to long delays at several airports, where authorities have warned travelers to arrive hours earlier than usual because of long security lines.

The funding dispute centered on demands by Democrats for reforms of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement authority, which has faced nationwide criticism of its aggressive tactics against immigrants and for the killings of two US citizens this year.

Senators voted before dawn Friday to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security, the TSA's parent agency, except ICE and the Border Patrol, for 2026.

The bill would provide funding for TSA, the US Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among other operations.

The compromise measure would have to now pass the House of Representatives, but many Republicans in the chamber warned Friday that it lacked sufficient support.

"We're not accepting the garbage from the Senate," House Republican Chip Roy said on X, adding: "We'll send something back to stand with @CBP & @ICEgov," referring to US Customs and Border Patrol.

The House's Republican leaders have indicated they will instead introduce a bill to extend funding for all of DHS for 60 days while a solution is worked out, but it appears unlikely that Democrats will accept such a proposal.