House Republicans torpedo Senate bid to end brutal shutdown
Washington DC - House Republicans on Friday effectively shot down an effort by the Senate to end a budget standoff that has forced thousands of airport security staff to work without pay, likely extending the partial government shutdown.
A lapse in federal funding has left Transportation Security Administration staff – who screen passengers, baggage, and cargo – working without pay since mid-February.
The stalemate has led to long delays at several airports, where authorities have warned travelers to arrive hours earlier than usual because of long security lines.
The funding dispute centered on demands by Democrats for reforms of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement authority, which has faced nationwide criticism of its aggressive tactics against immigrants and for the killings of two US citizens this year.
Senators voted before dawn Friday to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security, the TSA's parent agency, except ICE and the Border Patrol, for 2026.
The bill would provide funding for TSA, the US Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among other operations.
The compromise measure would have to now pass the House of Representatives, but many Republicans in the chamber warned Friday that it lacked sufficient support.
"We're not accepting the garbage from the Senate," House Republican Chip Roy said on X, adding: "We'll send something back to stand with @CBP & @ICEgov," referring to US Customs and Border Patrol.
The House's Republican leaders have indicated they will instead introduce a bill to extend funding for all of DHS for 60 days while a solution is worked out, but it appears unlikely that Democrats will accept such a proposal.
Airport chaos continues as Republicans refuse Senate-backed bill
Republicans hold a majority in both chambers of Congress, but due to Senate rules, a certain number of Democratic votes would be required to pass budget bills.
And even if a new bill did clear the House, the Senate has adjourned for two full weeks, potentially meaning more dragged-out pain for air travelers and TSA workers.
The political fight has deeply strained TSA services. More than 300 TSA staff have quit, and unscheduled absences have surged since the partial shutdown began, leading to extended flight delays and airports struggling to screen travelers.
The federal government began deploying ICE agents to assist in providing airport security, drawing sharp criticism from Democrats, rights activists, and some Republicans, who warn that ICE personnel are not trained for such work and that it risks escalating tensions in already stressed environments.
President Donald Trump, who promised on Thursday to pay TSA personnel, previously said he would not sign a funding deal unless Congress also passed a controversial voter suppression bill.
Cover photo: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP