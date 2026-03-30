No Kings protesters in LA attacked and gassed by police in shocking escalation

Los Angeles, California - Law enforcement officers escalated attempts to repress peaceful protest by attacking No Kings demonstrators and firing pepper balls and tear gas into crowds over the weekend.

Law enforcement attacked peaceful No Kings protesters in Los Angeles, firing pepper balls and tear gas into the crowd. © AFP/Etienne Laurent

Most of the more than 40 No Kings protests that took place across Southern California over the weekend went off without a hitch.

The nationwide protests were sparked by opposition to President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign, his deployment of the US military to police city streets, and his decision to launch a war of aggression against Iran.

In Los Angeles, however, a No Kings protest rapidly escalated as law enforcement officers began shooting pepper balls and gas into crowds.

Some protesters reported to Status Coup News and MeidasTouch that the amount of tear gas that was deployed was so heavy at points that even professional gas masks were not enough to protect them.

Shocking footage captured in LA showed officers chasing and violently detaining protesters, who gathered and in some cases blocked streets.

Police cavalry units were deployed to control the crowd, with footage showing line upon line of fully-armed law enforcement officers facing threatening protesters.

Footage showed journalists arguing with police officers after they were denied access to film and document a protest.