Pentagon denies giving Vatican envoy "bitter lecture" after bombshell report

Washington DC - The Pentagon on Thursday denied a report that the Vatican's US envoy was summoned in January for a "bitter" dressing down over remarks by Pope Leo that were seen as criticizing the Trump administration’s use of military force.

A recent report alleged that US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby (r.) gave Cardinal Christophe Pierre a "bitter lecture" about American military power. © Screenshot/X/@DOWResponse

According to The Free Press, which shares common ownership with CBS News, he was given a "bitter lecture" by US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

Colby reportedly told the Vatican representative that the US "has the military power to do whatever it wants – and that the Church had better take its side."

In a speech in January, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, denounced what he called "diplomacy based on force," and in his Easter blessing, he urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace."

The Pentagon and the US ambassador to the Holy See denied The Free Press's account of the January meeting between Colby and Pierre, who has since retired.

"Recent reporting of the meeting is highly exaggerated and distorted," the Pentagon said on X. "The meeting between Pentagon and Vatican officials was a respectful and reasonable discussion."

"They discussed a range of topics, including issues of morality in foreign policy, the logic of the US National Security Strategy, Europe, Africa, Latin America and other topics," the post said.

Brian Burch, the US ambassador to the Vatican, said he had spoken on Wednesday with Pierre regarding the January meeting and the reporting about it "does not reflect what happened."