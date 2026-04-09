US moves to automatically register eligible men for military draft by end of the year

Washington DC - The US government has begun making moves to automatically register eligible men for a military draft by the end of this year.

The federal government is planning to automatically register eligible men for a military draft in the event of an emergency beginning later this year. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to the website for the Selective Service System (SSS) – the federal agency that oversees a database of men to be called up to serve in the event of a national emergency – submitted a rule proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30 that aims to do away with self-registration and save the government money.

"This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources," the agency said.

"SSS will implement the change by December 2026, resulting in a streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment."



The proposal comes after Congress approved automatic registration last year as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

For years, American men between the ages of 18 and 25 have been required by law to register with the SSS. Failing to do so is a felony that can result in a fine of up to $250,000 or five years' imprisonment. Non-registrants can also be denied student loans, government jobs, and citizenship if an individual is an immigrant.

The new rule still needs to be reviewed and approved by the Regulatory Affairs office before becoming official.