Pope Leo calls for leaders to choose peace over war as Trump's Iran conflict rages on

Vatican City - Pope Leo XVI recently called on world leaders to choose peace over war in an Easter message that is widely speculated to be for President Donald Trump .

In his first Easter message, Pope Leo (r.) appeared to reference Donald Trump as he called on world leaders to choose peace over war. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REMO CASILLI / POOL / AFP

On Sunday, the pope shared a series of X posts in celebration of Easter, where he also took a moment to address the ills of war.

"Death is always lurking. We see it in violence, in the wounds of the world, in the cry of pain that rises from every corner because of the abuses that crush the weakest among us, because of the idolatry of profit that plunders the earth's resources, because of the violence of war that kills and destroys," the pope wrote in one post.



"In the light of Easter, let us allow ourselves to be amazed by Christ! Let us allow our hearts to be transformed by his immense love for us! Let those who have weapons lay them down!" he continued in a follow-up.

"Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!" he added.

Pope Leo shared similar remarks while giving a speech from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he called on "those who have the power to unleash wars" to instead "choose peace."

While the pope did not mention Trump by name, he has criticized the president's war with Iran directly in recent weeks.

Last week, Pope Leo said he hoped Trump was "looking for an off-ramp" to end the violence, which he said would be "a significant contribution to removing the hatred that's being created" in the Middle East.

