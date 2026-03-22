NASA responds after suspected meteorite crashes into house in Texas

Houston, Texas - A mysterious boom was heard across Houston on Saturday, with one Texas woman saying a meteorite had crashed through her roof.

A fragment of a meteorite crashed into the Houston area home of Sherrie James on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/GoFundMe/Sherrie James

Sherrie James called the Ponderosa Fire Department after hearing the unusual sound.

She later told Fox News that a fragment of a suspected meteorite had crashed straight into her house.

James described it as an "unusual rock" that left a sizable hole in her roof and in her floor.

Photographs show a black chunk the size of a fist which appeared to have split off from a larger rock.

Since neither a construction site nor trees were visible near the house, the firefighters suspected the rock was part of the meteor hurtling over Texas.

The Brenham Fire Department reported on Facebook that they were called to a possible explosion on a highway but could not find any evidence of such at the scene. Several people had seen a green flash falling from the sky and black smoke.