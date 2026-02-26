Cardi B gives Jasmine Crockett a star-powered endorsement in heated Texas Senate race

Austin, Texas - Cardi B has given Representative Jasmine Crockett a star-powered endorsement in the heated Texas Democratic Senate primary.

The 33-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story on Thursday to show her support for Crockett as early voting begins in the Lone Star State.

"If you want somebody that's going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that's going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett," Cardi said in the video.

"Vote right now. This counts so much," she added.

Crockett reshared the Grammy winner's endorsement on X, adding, "Y'all heard my good sis!!! She's on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in."

The congresswoman is currently ahead in the polls, but she's facing some stiff competition in the Democratic primary from 36-year-old state Representative James Talarico.

On the Republican side, incumbent John Cornyn is fending off challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Representative Wesley Hunt.

Early voting ends on February 27, while the state primaries will officially be held on March 3.