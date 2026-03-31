Texas student kills himself after shooting teacher at school
Bulverde, Texas - A 15-year-old student died by suicide Monday after shooting and wounding a teacher at a school in Texas, authorities said.
The incident took place at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, outside San Antonio in south-central Texas.
"A teacher was shot by a student and transported to a San Antonio hospital," the Comal County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
"At this time, we have no updated information on her condition."
"The student involved, a 15-year-old, died at the scene."
"The student shot the teacher and then we believe he turned the gun on himself and shot himself," Sheriff Mark Reynolds said at a press conference, adding that the situation was quickly contained.
The high school was placed on lockdown, and students were transferred to a nearby school to reunite with their parents.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: 123RF/kaser2211