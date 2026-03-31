Texas student kills himself after shooting teacher at school

Bulverde, Texas - A 15-year-old student died by suicide Monday after shooting and wounding a teacher at a school in Texas , authorities said.

Police said a 15-year-old died by suicide on Monday after shooting a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, Texas (stock image). © 123RF/kaser2211

The incident took place at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, outside San Antonio in south-central Texas.

"A teacher was shot by a student and transported to a San Antonio hospital," the Comal County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

"At this time, we have no updated information on her condition."

"The student involved, a 15-year-old, died at the scene."

"The student shot the teacher and then we believe he turned the gun on himself and shot himself," Sheriff Mark Reynolds said at a press conference, adding that the situation was quickly contained.